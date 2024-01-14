Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 promo: Larry David’s an alien?

As some of you may be aware, February 4 is going to mark the arrival of Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 on HBO — and it’s a bittersweet occasion this time around. This is the final season and by virtue of that, there is a lot of incredible stuff that is going to transpire.

This is a show that for a long time, tried to avoid labels that suggested that it was at the end of the road. Larry David even went away for years without making another season. There’s never been that much of a sense of finality, but now, there is. All of the previews suggest that Larry’s time being this insane, fictionalized version of himself are done. Who else is going to be on TV to fight with members of the service industry from here on out?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can get a first look at a season 12 promo that is funny, but at the same time totally on-brand for this show. After all, at the center of it you have Larry revealing himself to be an alien before getting on a space ship and then taking off. It’s completely absurd, but in all the best ways. Who else would act the way that he acts?

Curb Your Enthusiasm is such a unique series in that were it any other show under the sun, we’d probably by sitting back and hoping that there was some element of change for the main character over the course of it. However, we’re not sure Larry is capable of that and this is almost the entire point here. You’re watching this dinosaur continue to be as selfish and as oblivious to the changing world as ever — also, you’re watching other people get angry with him.

We’re going to miss this show — sure, some episodes are hit-and-miss, but the ones that work are among the best stuff you’ll see on TV.

What do you most want to see moving into Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 over at HBO?

Are you sad that the end of this world is almost here? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates that are on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







