Quantum Leap season 2 episode 11 spoilers: ‘The Outsider’ news

As we get closer and closer to the end of Quantum Leap season 2 on NBC, it feels like things are going to be all the more intense. After all, consider all the stories that still need to be tied up here! There are questions aplenty about the Ben – Hannah relationship but beyond just that, a lot to think about when it comes to whether or not Raymond Lee’s character will find his way back home.

So is there a chance this will happen this season? Doing that would be a bold move, one that would fundamentally alter the entire course of the series. With that in mind, we have a hard time thinking that anything is guaranteed!

What we can at least do here is offer some details about season 2 episode 11, which carries with it the title of “The Outsider.” Just take a look below if you are curious in getting more insight:

02/13/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : An anonymous source sends Ben and an experienced local Denver TV journalist on the trail of a dangerous conspiracy as they pursue the scoop of a lifetime in the early ’80s. There’s trouble at HQ when Ian’s past decisions come back to haunt the team. TV-PG

Just how intense are we going to see things get here? Odds are, they will be very, and also set the stage for the final two episodes. It’s also going to be nice to get somewhat more of an Ian spotlight, especially since you can argue that this character has been somewhat under the radar since pretty early on in the show. Isn’t this a fantastic opportunity to change that? We certainly tend to think so!

Of course, we do wonder whether or not this is another episode that will feature Hannah Carson in some capacity — though at this point, she would be a good bit older than we have seen so far.

