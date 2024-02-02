Quantum Leap season 2 episode 10 promo: Cursed treasure?

As you prepare to check out Quantum Leap season 2 episode 10 over on NBC next week, why not discuss a treasure hunt? Or, to be specific, a cursed treasure hunt?

For this upcoming episode, you are going to have a chance to see Ben Song head off to another era yet again, one where this time around, he is going to be looking after some treasure in Mexico. Or, at least helping some others. This is a treasure that is valued in the tens of millions and, with that in mind, doesn’t it appear that there is some game-changing aspect of this?

Well, let’s just note this: We do tend to think that there is more going on here than first meets the eye. Is there a chance that this is really some sort of standalone episode? Sure, but at the same time, we have a hard time imagining that this is fully the case. There is only 13 episodes this season and because of that, everything has to move quickly. If it doesn’t, you run the risk of nothing actually getting paid off in the end.

The promo for what lies ahead here signals and suggests that there is a lot of action ahead here, but the time period for this story is before some of Ben’s more recent adventures with Hannah. With that in mind, if she turns up here it is almost sure to be in a different form, one that could risk him messing around with the timeline.

In general, we do wonder already what the end result of this timeline is going to be, mostly due to the fact that the show could still dive into this more than they have so far. The same goes for whether or not Ben could find his way home, which has been suggested but not necessarily confirmed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Quantum Leap now, including what else is coming up

What do you most want to see moving into Quantum Leap season 2 episode 10 on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







