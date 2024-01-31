Quantum Leap season 2 episode 10: Will Hannah return?

Is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing Hannah Carson back again on Quantum Leap season 2 episode 10? This one is complicated.

First and foremost, we should note here that we did not really expect to be able to see Eliza Taylor back as her character in tonight’s episode — yet, it happened, and it indicated to us that in the years since Ben saw her in Egypt, she had gotten married and gave birth to a son, who was seven years old. With all of this being said, the Quantum Leap season 2 episode 10 synopsis suggests that we are now going back in time:

02/06/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : A cursed treasure hunt draws Ben to Mexico in 1953, putting him between two estranged siblings struggling with their late father’s legacy. As they navigate a series of lethal obstacles, Ben finds the real challenge lies in repairing this broken family’s bond. TV-PG

Why this matters at present is quite simple: This story is actually set two years before Ben met Hannah back at Princeton in 1955, the second time that they had a decent amount of time around each other. This suggests one of two possibilities — either this episode has little to do with this storyline, or that Ben is going to encounter her at a completely different part of her life. That’s complicated, since she wouldn’t have the knowledge of anything that happens later and he could cause huge disruptions to the timeline.

Beyond all of this, just remember for a moment that there is also the chance that Ben could find his way home. It’s not confirmed by any means, but it’s at least something to keep your eyes on at present. If it happens, we don’t tend to think that it will be until we get closer to the finale.

