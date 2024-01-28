Quantum Leap season 3: Series star hopes for renewal

As we prepare for the return of Quantum Leap season 2 to the air in a matter of days, why not talk about a season 3? Nothing has been confirmed at the moment, but we’re doing our best to remain hopeful. The show definitely feels unique among the rest of NBC’s roster, but we do admittedly have our concerns. It doesn’t get the same live numbers as some of their other shows, and we’re not sure how cost-effective it is to have so many different costumes and sets in so many episodes.

For the time being, the best thing that you can do to help the show is to watch, stream on Peacock, and then tell your friends to do the same. Speaking to TV Insider, star Caitlin Bassett (who plays Addison) assessed the future with the following comment:

“We really don’t know [what is ahead]. We know the live numbers, but we don’t know the Peacock numbers. We don’t know the international numbers, and we honestly don’t know what their decision point’s going to turn on … So please write into NBC and let ’em know you love the show. But yeah, it’s really up to the fans honestly at this point. And we hope to do it for a decade. Because it’s a show that can.”

There is one other reason to hope for another reason to hope for another season here, and it has a lot to do with the current state of the story. Is everything really going to be tied up by the time we get around to the finale? Let’s just say that for now, we have some serious doubts about that very thing. So much of this show is about Ben Song being lost in time and while there’s a chance he finds his way back home this season, we’re not going to sit here and say we feel confident.

