Justified: City Primeval season 2: Any February 2024 update?

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more news regarding a Justified: City Primeval season 2 over the course of February? Rest assured that we absolutely want it! As for whether or not we will get it, though, that is very much a different story.

For the time being, let’s just say it makes some sense to address what we know right now — or rather, what we do not know. FX has still yet to announce whether or not we will be seeing Raylan back for what could be a final showdown between him and Boyd Crowder. Sure, the first season ended with a pretty dramatic cliffhanger courtesy of Boyd’s release but at the time that was created, there was no guarantee that we were going to get anything more.

So, what is the network waiting for? We really think that at this point, it is about getting together the right story and then from there, trying to figure out the exact schedule. Walton Goggins is going to be spending the next few months working on the next season of The White Lotus, so he will not be available for a good while. That doesn’t mean that the series is going to be halted in its tracks, but we will have to wait.

For now, we do remain hopeful that the Justified franchise is ongoing; with that being said, though, we do tend to think that it won’t be called Justified: City Primeval. Instead, we do tend to think it will be its own, separate name attached to the newest struggle for Timothy Olyphant’s character.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

