NCIS season 21 episode 2: Good news on the Torres front?

What is happening when it comes to Nick Torres on NCIS season 21? This is something we’ve wondered for weeks! Wilmer Valderrama’s character is going to be the main focus of a good bit of the premiere, and one of the questions we had as a result of that was rather simple: Whether or not we were leading to seeing him written out of the equation completely.

So, is there some good news that we can share regarding episode 2 today? We tend to think so!

CBS has officially now released (via SpoilerTV) some photos from the second episode of the upcoming season, which we know is going to be the highly emotional tribute to David McCallum. Within these, one of the more notable shots that you can see is one of Torres, meaning that we are going to see him still around the team at this point. With all of this in mind, it does give us at least a partially good sense of confidence about Nick’s future with the team.

As for why we’ve been so worried about Wilmer’s long-term future in the first place, it is pretty much twofold. The cliffhanger at the end of season 20 obviously suggested that Torres could kill a man responsible for inflicting great harm on his family; that’s not the sort of thing that you come back from easily. Meanwhile, we know that the actor has several irons in the fire right now, including a Zorro project. We haven’t been confident that he would be able to juggle it all! While that may still be a concern on NCIS long-term, it does not seem to be a cause for concern right now. With that, we’re happy to just enjoy his presence and hope for good things in the immediate future.

