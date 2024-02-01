NCIS season 21 episode 2: More on David McCallum tribute

As many of you may be aware at this point, NCIS season 21 episode 2 is going to be one of most important stories this year. This is the tribute to David McCallum and his character of Ducky, who we can confirm now has passed on within the world of the show. We felt like this was the way that the show was likely going to go, largely because it would be hard for them to creatively justify a reason why Ducky would suddenly be away from the team for a substantial period of time.

For those of you who you may have heard, this episode was written by Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer) alongside Scott Williams. Today, CBS added to it by sharing the full season 21 episode 2 synopsis below:

“The Stories We Leave Behind” – As NCIS mourns the loss of Ducky, the agents find comfort in working on one of his unfinished cases involving a woman whose father was dishonorably discharged from the Marines, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Thursday, Feb. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do think that this is the sort of story that makes sense here, largely because you want to do whatever you can in order to ensure that you can both honor Ducky while also keep within the standard lens of the show. We do think that this is going to be a really emotional hour, and there is a chance that a familiar face or two could turn up. We’re not getting our hopes up too high, but we do tend to think that the writers are going to make sure something big transpires.

