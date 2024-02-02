Law & Order season 23: Tony Goldwyn replacing Sam Waterston

On the same day it was announced that Sam Waterston is leaving Law & Order season 23, we are also finding out news on his replacement!

According to a new report coming in right now from Entertainment Weekly, Scandal alum Tony Goldwyn is going to be coming on board the show as the new District Attorney. This is a huge get for the franchise and clearly, an actor that is going to bring his own sort of gravitas to the part. This also does fill a relatively recent tradition for this show in casting actors that can bring their own established fanbases. Whether it be Hugh Dancy, Mehcad Brooks, or more recently Reid Scott, we have seen this time and time again.

Casting the right person to replace McCoy is perhaps all the more important, mostly because you are dealing with someone here who is absolutely iconic to this franchise and its history. Our hope is that Goldwyn’s character has at least some elements of what we loved about the most-recent DA, while at the same time bringing some new things to the table here and there.

The aforementioned site notes that Waterston’s final episode of the series is going to be airing on February 22, and we’ll have to wait and see exactly how this character ends up being written out. There is no specific date yet as to when Goldwyn will be coming on board, but our hope is that he’ll be around by March. Why wait on something like this when you know it is a good way to ease the transition? The stranger thing would be not having a character turning up within this spot at all.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

