Is Malcolm Mays leaving Raising Kanan, and is Lou Lou dead?

Following today’s new episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, have we officially seen the end of the road for Lou Lou Thomas? Is Malcolm Mays officially leaving the show? This is a question that we understand after what we just saw.

After all, the end of this week’s episode featured both Raq and Marvin driving their brother away, with him begging and pleading for his life while 50 Cent narrated a sequence that seemed to suggest that we’re going to be seeing the guy killed off.

However, with all of this being said, we’re honestly still not sure. After all, you could argue that the two are just taking Lou off somewhere to actually get him some help. In his current form, he’s erratic, incomprehensible, and a danger to himself and others. Both Raq and Marvin know that he’s not typically like this. Is he too far of a liability? That’s one of those things that you do have to wonder about, and the show is keeping their cards close to the vest.

We will go ahead and say this: If we do lose Mays from the show right now, it’s a huge blow — after all, this is coming after we just lost multiple other actors this season including Shanley Caswell and Joey Bada$$. While we understand that this is the sort of show where we are going to see characters killed off, that doesn’t mean we want to see it happening anytime soon!

Is the finale going to give us answers?

Well, let’s just say that the character is intentionally left out of the promo for what lies ahead. This is a mystery that’s at least going to be lingering for a while longer.

