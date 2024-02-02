Power Book III Raising Kanan season 3 episode 10 (finale): Choice

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 10 — otherwise known as the finale! This is where almost everything is going to come to a head! This is a story titled “Made You Look” that could tie up some loose ends, but also raise some pretty big questions about what the future could hold. We know already that there is a season 4 coming to Starz, so that is not something that you need to inherently worry all that much about. Instead, you can be more concerned about the story itself!

Want a few more specifics? Below, you can check out the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 10 synopsis with other insight:

Desperation sets in as Howard tries to evade the Task Force and Ronnie goes on the attack, leaving Raq and Kanan to make some fateful choices.

Is there a chance that we could lose a major character before the end of the finale? Let’s just say that we wouldn’t be shocked, especially since two major characters in Shannon Burke and Unique were killed over the course of this season. Almost anyone else could go beyond the title character and Jukebox, so we are ready for anything and everything to unfold. We’re also ready for things to get a little bit emotional. That’s one of the things about this show! It can be both that and also a little bit nostalgic at the same exact time, and it is pretty darn great when it comes to achieving all of these things.

As for the rest of the Power franchise, remember that there is another season of Ghost already in the can, and we hope to see it at some point over the course of the next several months.

