The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: In 2025?

Is there a chance that The Walking Dead: Dead City season does not air at any point over the rest of the year? There are reasons to wonder…

After all, consider this: Today, the folks at AMC and AMC+ aired a promo hyping up a good bit of their upcoming programming. However, at the same time there was no real mention of the Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan show, though some other spin-offs such as Daryl Dixon and The Ones Who Live were very much included.

So with all of this in mind, what is actually going on here? While on paper this situation may look somewhat complicated, the answer is actually pretty darn simple: The Walking Dead: Dead City may just not be ready for this year. Its filming schedule was pushed back seemingly amidst the dual strikes of last year, which does put us in a position right now where a lot of things are uncertain.

Now, we should note that there is still a chance that more of this spin-off does come this year, and it is just at some point this fall. It is very-well possible that the folks over at AMC do not even know for sure as of yet. We would just advise a great deal of patience here, as the most important thing here is that quality is not rushed and we do see something more in due time.

The big thing that will be different about season 2…

Remember that the first batch of episodes was very much all about seeing Negan work with Maggie in order to find Hershel. Moving forward, though, we could be seeing a show that is all about saving Negan from himself. He’s been tapped to lead New York, but it may take a part of his former persona to make that happen.

Why are we not going to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season in 2025?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

