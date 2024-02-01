The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere date: 2024 set?

If you were hoping that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 was 100% a done deal to premiere this year, we have good news!

Today, the folks at AMC and AMC+ released a new preview highlighting some of their upcoming 2024 releases, and within this we had a chance to get a tiny glimpse at the Norman Reedus show, which is coming back with a season subtitled The Book of Carol. It is clearly going to mark an evolution from what you saw the first time around, but Daryl is going to be front and center as we watch him continue his life in France. He will just have another familiar face here around.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

For the time being, there is not a whole lot of additional updates on the story, but production has already been wrapped up. Given that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is coming in February and AMC clearly has Parish after that, we don’t tend to think that Daryl will return until at least the summer and that’s okay. This show may fill a similar spot on the schedule to what we saw with The Walking Dead: Dead City, which we may still be waiting for a good while in order to see.

In general, we do still tend to think that the franchise is in a good place, but are these going to be the only spin-offs that we get? We wonder this mostly just because it feels like the door here is still open for us to be able to see something more if the right idea is there. For now, we at least think that the franchise is working well with these particular stories.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, including a trailer

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







