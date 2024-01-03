The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere date: January?

Now that we are into the month of January, we are at least that much closer to seeing The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2. We know that the Norman Reedus series spent the latter months of 2023 filming, but what does that mean for when the show is coming out?

Well, for the sake of this article, let’s just say that we’ve got a combination of good and bad news to share.

So, where do we start? Well, if you were hoping that there was going to be a big announcement in the near future on a premiere date, you will probably be disappointed. We don’t expect that anything formal will be revealed until either the spring or the summer.

With that being said, you can probably spend this month with the welcome knowledge that the show’s return could be announced before too long. Given the fact that filming is already done, we do think there’s a chance that we will learn something more during The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which is currently slated to premiere near the end of next month. We tend to think that Daryl will actually be back prior to the start of Dead City, mostly due to the fact that filming for that show has not started yet.

The big selling point of season 2

Beyond everything that we saw in the first go-around, it has to be the opportunity to see Carol in this world. How can you not be stoked about that? The Book of Carol will be a great update to what’s going on in her world, but also a few different twists and turns that you won’t see coming. Isn’t that a big part of the fun?

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

