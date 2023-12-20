The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 filming wraps; what’s next

If you were not excited enough to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 on AMC, here’s another reason to be. Filming has officially wrapped for the latest batch of episodes and with that, there’s a lot to be excited about moving forward!

Before we venture into some of that, though, here’s your confirmation that filming is done. In a new post on Instagram, Codron himself in Romain Levi posted the following message alongside some photos: “End of season 2. So grateful, what a team … My heart if full of love and gratitude.”

So what is the next step for this chapter of the zombie franchise? That’s pretty simple: Post-production. Everyone is going to work tooth and nail to ensure that a lot of the upcoming episodes are perfect. This is a process that will take months, so don’t sit back and assume that anything is going to be done altogether quickly here. A certain amount of patience is required.

At the moment, our feeling is that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 will most likely premiere when we get around to the summer of 2024. We tend to think that it will take over the spot that Dead City had with season 1, mostly because the Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan series isn’t as far along with its second season. This will help AMC to ensure that they have a ton of programming ready all across the board, which we are pretty darn confident they will need.

We tend to think you know already what one of the biggest selling points is entering the second season of Daryl Dixon — the arrival of Melissa McBride as Carol! After all, it has that subtitle of The Book of Carol for a good reason…

When do you think we will actually see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere on AMC?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

