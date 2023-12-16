The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: Latest filming update

Are you curious to learn more all about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2? It’s hard to blame you! This show has managed to have a pretty great run through one season, and we’d love nothing more than to see that keep going.

Luckily, this is at least where we can come on board here and share a modest amount of further good news: Production remains ongoing in France on the latest batch of episodes! For those unaware, this batch is poised to be absolutely exciting … and then also what a lot of people were hoping to see from the start. Carol is coming board!

How Melissa McBride shines as a part of this ensemble remains to be seen, but she could carry with her some important news from back in America. We know that Norman Reedus’ character has found a new and exciting purpose for himself on the other side of the world, but will that be enough to inspire him to stay there long-term? It is possible. We certainly think that he and Laurent have forged a bond and beyond that, there is some element of chemistry between him and Isabelle. It may or may not turn romantic, but there is at least that possibility.

There are certainly rumors out there that season 2 of Daryl Dixon will be done shooting soon. If that is fully the case, we tend to think that the show could be back on the air by the summer. These seasons are not super-long, but they do take time to edit together.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

