The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: December hopes

Now that we are in the month of December, what can we hope for when it comes to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon over on AMC?

The good news that we can say, first and foremost, is that production has been ongoing for a long time on the new season, subtitled The Book of Carol. Filming for the show actually started up prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, and they came back after a break to keep things going. We’ve gotten some casting news as of late, and there is a chance that we will learn something more on the subject this month.

As for whether or not we’re going to learn a premiere date, let’s just say not to count on that, and for a pretty specific reason. After all, there’s no real reason to think that the powers-that-be are going to be rushing to say something else on that at any point in the near future. Instead, we tend to think that we’ll be stuck waiting until we get around until at least the spring to hear some news, and it could be late spring or even summer before it premieres.

We actually do think there’s a chance that the Norman Reedus show will premiere earlier on in 2024 than season 1 did in 2023. It just makes sense when you look at the network’s release calendar and beyond just that, the fact that The Walking Dead: Dead City is still pretty far away from the second batch of episodes. We already know that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will premiere in February, so there is a chance to dive back into the overall universe soon enough.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

