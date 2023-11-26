The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 filming continues

We do recognize already that it’s going to be a long wait to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 arrive at AMC. Do we wish it was sooner? Absolutely, but we feel like most people out there feel the same! The reality is that the Norman Reedus series has at least been filming for a good while now, starting before the SAG-AFTRA strike and then after the show got an interim waiver. The idea now is that we are moving into a 2024 return, and we’re happy to report that filming remains ongoing overseas.

So why isn’t there a greater amount of discussion about said filming? Well, the simplest answer there is that it has a lot to do with spoilers — in other words, not giving anything away. (We have a policy of not sharing set photos here, but just know that some familiar locales from season 1 will return.)

The biggest thing that is clear about season 2 is the epic return of Carol into the mix — given that it bears the subtitle of “The Book of Carol” Melissa McBride may be front and center for a lot of what we end up seeing. There is something exciting about that, as we presume that we’ll be able to see what happened to her both before and then after the events of the first season. We’re at least anticipating a few more flashbacks, or at least things moving concurrently with the story so far.

Rest assured, there will be some other characters who enter The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon mix, as well, even if they aren’t necessarily familiar faces within this franchise. Sure, there is the possibility of a surprise cameo or two, but we’re not coming into season 2 with that many expectations. After all, doing that seems to be a sure-fire way of disappointing ourselves when the dust settles. Isn’t it much more exciting if we get more in the way of pleasant surprises?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

