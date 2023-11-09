The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: Who is Ash?

While you wait for the return of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 at some point in 2024, why not meet a new face? Ash is someone who will be surfacing within the next batch of episodes, and you may actually recognize the actor playing him if you have watched a lot of TV over the past few years.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, The Resident alum Manish Dayal is going to be brought on board in a recurring capacity as this character. Remember that season 2 of the AMC drama has been able to shoot even before the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike due to an interim agreement.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

So what more can we say about the character? According to the aforementioned website, Ash is “an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse.” This is an interesting character, but we also wonder how exactly he finds himself roped into the story. Is he tied more to the past than the present, given where he was located in Maine? It is fair to wonder that.

In general, we’re just always happy to see more talented people come on board this franchise. Daryl Dixon season 1 is probably the best thing that this franchise has done in several years, and it is our hope that we’re going to see the series continue to take some big chances and have some thought-provoking stories.

Related – Be sure to see some of our latest The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see from Ash over the course of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates. There are more updates coming soon that you don’t want to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







