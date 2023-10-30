The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: November hopes

As we inch closer to the month of November, what more can we say about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2?

Following the recent season 1 finale over on AMC, we absolutely do want more of the zombie drama as soon as possible. How can we not? There is potential for so much great storytelling moving forward, and that includes Melissa McBride having a larger role as Carol! The relationship with Daryl, Isabelle, and Laurent is absolutely fascinating, and we do think that there is room for the three to become a family unit down the road.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

As we progress into November, here is what we can say: It is far too early to get a premiere date, which we expect to be at some point in 2024. Meanwhile, we’re not sure a lot of casting news will be unveiled until we are at the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike. That could happen any day now, so that is something to keep in mind.

When it comes to production, meanwhile, the biggest thing that we can say here is that the cast and crew are already back at work. They have a waiver from SAG-AFTRA which allowed them to get back to work a little earlier than some other shows that are out there, and we imagine that this will last for the next several weeks. We do tend to think the producers (including Norman Reedus) will keep things hush-hush for the time being, but at the same time, we can take comfort in knowing that everyone is putting their best foot forward in France to make Daryl Dixon as good as possible.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news regarding The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon right away

What do you most want to see on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







