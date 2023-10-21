The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere date: Right time

Is there an ideal premiere date window already for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 over at AMC? You can 100% make some arguments already.

First and foremost, we should start off here by noting that the cable network may actually be a little bit more eager for zombie-related content in 2024 than they were this calendar year. There is no Fear the Walking Dead to bolster part of the lineup and while you have The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live in February, beyond that things become a little unclear. The latest season of Dead City has not started production, as it is the one series in the franchise without a SAG-AFTRA waiver at present.

When it comes to Daryl Dixon, however, production is currently happening overseas — it started prior to the strike, but recently came back. We do wonder if it will be done before the end of this calendar year and if that happens, there is a chance for a late spring or summer 2024 start — as a matter of fact, wouldn’t this be what AMC prefers? Given the success and popularity of season 1, it makes sense to get the Norman Reedus drama back before too long. Also, from there you can also bring back Dead City later in the year and give it more chances to film and be perfected.

Now, it goes without saying, but one of the big stories entering season 2 of this particular show is getting the chance to see more of Melissa McBride as Carol. We don’t want to sleep on getting more Laurent or Isabelle, but it will be nice to have someone else in the mix, as well.

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 on AMC?

