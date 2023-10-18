The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: Any other cameos?

As we prepare to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, we know that Melissa McBride is coming. Will he be joined by anyone else?

Well, the first thing that we can say here is rather simple: Anything feels possible at present. That is especially the case when you consider just how far back some of the flashbacks end up going here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

After all, remember that back in episode 5 of season 1, we learned that either something or someone was “back,” as Carol told Daryl from afar. This is likely a seed that was planted to flesh out her story moving forward, and the show could allow us to go back in season 2 and learn what that is. Is it also possible that it is explained in dialogue? Sure, but something quite fun could come out of actually seeing it.

As for whether or not we see any longtime cast members beyond McBride in the present, that remains to be seen. This show does have to be really careful with that, largely because if they go too far in one direction, they run the risk here of this just turning into the original show. We aren’t sure that, at the end of the day, this is something that anyone out there wants. We already had that! If there is another person who turns up in the present in season 2, it will likely be a small appearance. There is certainly more room for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon to dip more into the nostalgia well; the last thing that they probably need is to force the issue too soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon now, including more on Carol’s story

Do you think we will get any cameos moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







