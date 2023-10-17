The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: ‘The Book of Carol’ tease

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 has a new subtitle! Moving forward, the next batch of episodes can also be called “The Book of Carol,” and we know that Melissa McBride is going to have an especially prominent role.

So what exactly is she looking for across the upcoming journey? We know that a part of it is certainly tied to finding Daryl Dixon, but you have to wonder what else is happening here. Remember that she noted to Norman Reedus’ character in season 1 that something or someone is “back,” and it now just remains to be seen what exactly that is and/or how it transforms the world at large.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a small preview for what lies ahead, one that puts Carol’s search for Daryl front and center. Given that a chunk of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 has already been filmed, that gives AMC a few more promotional opportunities with this show that they have not been able to really pull off elsewhere. There is something exciting about that, given that it could have a lot of premiere-date flexibility in 2024.

While the SAG-AFTRA strike remains ongoing, this show does have a waiver to continue production in Europe. Given that this is not an incredibly-long season, we do wonder already if it will be wrapped up by the end of the year. If that’s the case, it is all about special effects and finding the right spot to put it back on the air and streaming on AMC+.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

