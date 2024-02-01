NCIS: Origins spoilers: CBS boss on Gibbs prequel approach

There have been a handful of TV surprises so far during the month of January, but shouldn’t we consider NCIS: Origins high on the list?

We should start things off here by noting the following: It was easy to predict that we would be getting something more within this franchise. However, it was a little harder to predict that it would be a prequel focusing on Gibbs! Mark Harmon is involved as both a narrator and executive producer, and this is a series that could be set a good chunk of time before the flagship show kicked off as a backdoor pilot to JAG.

So how does this project stand out at the moment behind the scenes? Well, speaking to Deadline, here is what CBS Entertainment boss Amy Reisenbach had the following to say:

…NCIS: Origins is really different than any of the other NCIS‘s; it makes me feel so old to say it’s period when it’s set in the 90s, kill me now, right?

It’s a little edgier and grittier than previous NCIS‘s, it’s got a serialized element of it that we’re really excited about…

Our sentiment, at least for the time being, is that we’re going to see CBS try a few different things that help it to stand out from the pack. When we hear the word “serialized,” we also do wonder if this could be a thirteen-episode show or something that feels a little bit different based almost entirely on that.

Do we think that this prequel has enormous potential?

Absolutely, but we also tend to think that a good bit of it is going to depend heavily on casting! Unless you have the right people front and center with a story like this (especially for young Gibbs), you are not going to be able to get people hooked. That’s especially the case when there are so many shows in the franchise already and only so many hours in a day.

For now, let’s just hope that Origins does see the light of day during the 2024-25 season, preferably as early as the fall.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

