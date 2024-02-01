Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire, Kelly Severide again?

Is Taylor Kinney about to leave Chicago Fire once more for a stretch of time? Following the Kelly Severide story tonight, we understand any questions!

Think about what we saw over the course of this episode, including the character having a conversation with Stella Kidd about his future following an offer to take part in a prominent arson case. This is something that Kelly is clearly good at, and it also runs in his blood! However, doing these cases is almost addictive for him and it can at times bring him down some particularly bad roads. The last time he left, he was out of contact with almost everyone and Stella had to drag him back. This time around, he is promising that he won’t do that again.

Let’s just point out here that as of right now, there is no evidence that Kinney is leaving Chicago Fire long-term, and we anticipate that this will be a temporary thing. This exit may be due as much as anything to the way in which this franchise is cutting costs. Actors are not guaranteed to appear in every episode of their shows anymore, and we’ve even see this one go stretches without Kara Killmer and Miranda Rae Mayo over the past few years. That’s without even mentioning Kinney’s personal leave that he took for a big chunk of last season.

Hopefully, we are just going to see Kelly back after a few episodes — also, that he’ll be around for most of the season after that. We’ve already lost one full-time cast member this season in Alberto Rosende (Gallo), and we know that Killmer will be departing at some point, as well. We really don’t need to lose any other prominent actors for now, so we’re just going to cross our fingers and hope at least for a certain measure of stability.

