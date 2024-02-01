Chicago Fire season 12 episode 4 spoilers: Stella digs deep

Next week on NBC you are going to see Chicago Fire season 12 episode 4 arrive — what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost let’s note that the title for this story is “The Little Things,” and more than anything else, this just makes us think of the ABC show A Million Little Things. (We miss it — why did it have to end?) As for what’s coming, let’s just say that Firehouse 51 is going to find itself facing some brand-new crises and Stella Kidd could have one of her most emotional stories of the season.

Below, you can check out the full Chicago Fire season 12 episode 4 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

02/07/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Julia spends a couple of days at 51. Boden’s stepson, James, returns desperate for Boden to help his mother. After a little girl starts a fire in her backyard, Kidd and her team decide to dig deeper. TV-14

How long is Julia going to stick around? We are curious about that given the simple fact that she represents such a story of personal growth within this world. We know that she wanted to find herself in some ways separate from this firehouse, but she has a lot of friends there!

As for Boden’s stepson, we tend to think that this is merely a chance to learn a little bit more about him through a separate set of eyes. Sure, we know a good bit already, but it feels like for season 12 in particular, a real effort is being made to give you a lot of different character-focused spotlights over time. It’s hard to be upset about that, right? These characters are one of the reasons why a show like Chicago Fire has managed to be around for so long in the first place.

