Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 4 run time: Something big?

As you work to prepare yourselves to see Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 4 on AMC next week, there is a lot to prepare for!

So, where do we start here? Well, let’s just say that we’re going to have a chance to see yet another story that is fairly epic in scale, and one that will easily surpass the traditional hour-long run time.

For those who have not heard as of yet, episode 4 is currently slated to go for an hour and ten minutes, commercials included. We certainly are not upset about this, mostly due to the wide array of content that we know we are going to be getting over the course of this episode. Let’s just start here by noting that we still have yet to see Spade and Philippe meet face-to-face in the present, just as we also have not had a chance to learn what George and his mother are really up to. Sure, they are spies, but for who?

The real shame right now is that there are only three episodes left in Monsieur Spade season 1 and yet, we really wish that we could watch at least three or four more seasons of it! There are no official plans for another season at present, but we clearly have a foundation here for a world that could be revisited for many years to come. We’ve got some great characters, a fantastic lead in Clive Owen, and a solid skeleton that was built up courtesy of The Maltese Falcon. The series may at times feel like a throwback, but it has a style that feels distinct and unique in this modern-day landscape.

