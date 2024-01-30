Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 4: What is George’s endgame?

For much of Monsieur Spade season 1 over on AMC, we have wondered what was going on when it comes to George. Well, do we now know?

Based on the end of episode 3, we did have a chance to discover that both George and his mother are working as some sort of spies together. They seemingly planted a bug-of-sorts in the painting and beyond that, they overheard some of the confrontation that happened with Sam, Teresa, and at least one mysterious individual.

So, who hired George and his mother to do this? Were they acting alone? Based on what we saw on Sunday night, they have certain instructions.

One idea here is that George was hired by Jean-Pierre, given that he is desperate to get money out of Gabrielle’s estate and with that in mind, he’d be willing to do whatever he could. Another idea is that they are agents of Philippe, and want to track constantly what is going on with Sam following what happened in the premiere.

Could they be working with the mysterious sect of the church who seemingly used the monk to kill the nuns? Maybe, but that could be seen here as a stretch. The same goes for the idea that the two were working for either a new character or someone like Henri, who has not been presented as someone who needs such spies.

For the time being, the important thing to note with them is quite simple: Someone clearly wants to get a lot of answers on Spade and without him having a chance to learn about it. This could be a side story to some degree, but we wouldn’t be shocked if it all circles back…

