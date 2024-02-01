Blue Bloods season 14: CBS boss on ending show

As a lot of people out there are aware, Blue Bloods season 14 is going to be the final one over at CBS — and yet, it’s a cause to be emotion. The good news is that we are getting an 18-episode final batch that will conclude late this year; the bad news, meanwhile, is obvious. We know that the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg drama is a source of comfort for a lot of people out there. Why do we have to say goodbye to it?

Well, in the past we have focused on some of the reasons for the show ending, with one of the biggest one being financial in nature. Heck, we’ve also noted that the cast took cuts to their salaries just to ensure that season 14 happened!

Speaking to Deadline, CBS Entertainment boss Amy Reisenbach did not necessarily dive into this, but noted (in the context of a lot of long-running shows ending) that they wanted to give everyone time to prepare for a goodbye:

I’ll speak as a TV fan first, which is I hate when we don’t get to give shows proper endings. And I think that also speaks to our feeling of, let’s try to plan long-term as much as we can. It is a function of having a really strong schedule that we have to refresh and that means in order to refresh, shows have to eventually end.

Our goal is to always end them respectfully so that the audience gets the ending that they absolutely deserve because they’ve put in the time and they love these characters, as well as the cast and crews and writers.

We cannot speak to whether or not the entire Blue Bloods cast wanted the show to keep going for years to come; however, Selleck has already come out and said that he wasn’t necessarily ready to say goodbye. We’d still love to think that a season 15 could be ordered, but the only instance we see that happening now is some sort of surprise performance in the ratings.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

