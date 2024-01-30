Blue Bloods season 14 photo: See Tom Selleck’s on-set birthday

For those who are not aware, yesterday Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck celebrated his 79th birthday — and with that, he got quite the gift!

If you head over to the Instagram for series star Abigail Hawk (Baker), you can see a birthday cake that the actor received on set, flanked by other members of the Dream Team in Gregory Jbara (Garrett) and Robert Clohessy (Gormley). These four actors work together a lot, so we’re not surprised that they could have a fun little moment like this to celebrate.

While we do believe that Tom has worked plenty with his co-stars over the years on his birthday, things are a little bit different this time around. This is the last birthday that everyone is going to celebrate with Tom while working on the show, as this is going to be the final stretch of episodes. The plan is for the premiere to arrive on February 16, and the end of the series is currently scheduled for later this year. Every little moment is more significant as a result of this, as we tend to think everyone will do their best to make the most of every single moment. At this point, wouldn’t it be strange if they didn’t do that? This show is very much a family, and it doesn’t really matter if you are a Reagan or not.

As for what we want to see for the Dream Team before the series concludes, could one of them get a further promotion? Could we learn more about their personal lives? We know that they don’t always get huge spotlights, but it would be wonderful if they all at least had one moment to shine before the show came to a full close.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

