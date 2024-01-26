Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 14, January 26

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we about to see more installments of the show finally kick off?

Rest assured, we are right there with everyone else who wants to see the series back as soon as humanly possible. We wish that we could promise that something more was going to be coming up soon!

However, this is where we find ourselves, once again, put into the position of bearer of bad news. Unfortunately, there is no installment coming on the air tonight, and we are stuck waiting instead until Friday, February 16 to see the beginning of the final season. (Curiously, star Tom Selleck still feels like there were more stories left to tell beyond season 14, but we’ll get to that later.)

So what lies ahead this time around? Think in terms of drama, topical cases, and a blast from the past with Danny Reagan. This show has always been about presenting you with a little bit of everything and this time around, things are going to be no different.

To get a few more details, just check out the full Blue Bloods premiere synopsis below:

“Loyalty” – Jaime goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring. Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malik Yoba), Danny’s old partner. Also, Frank grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson, on part one of the two-part premiere of the 14th season of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

