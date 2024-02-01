The Rookie season 6 trailer: Drama before Nolan’s wedding?

The Rookie season 6 is just a matter of weeks from premiering and today, ABC wanted to give you a look at the drama ahead — and yes, absolutely there is going to be some surprises.

The first thing that you should obviously expect here is a buildup to one of the more important events of John Nolan’s life: His wedding to Bailey. This seems to be an impetus in part for the upcoming 100th episode, but apparently there is some talk about a “curse” that can happen on the shift before the ceremony. Nathan Fillion’s character does not seem to be that worried about it … but does he have a reason to be?

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full trailer and proof that not a lot is going to go according to plan prior to the wedding. There are some more dangerous cases ahead, challenges for the department, and also more romance but this time, in the form of Bradford and Chen.

Is this going to be the final season of the show? We’re in an era where we worry about this stuff anytime we reach season 6 / season 7. Our hope for now is that we’re going to get at least one more year after this, if not more than that. After all, remember that both Station 19 and The Good Doctor have already been announced as ending with their upcoming seasons. Because of that, we tend to think that we would’ve gotten some news already if we are nearing the end of the road.

With that in mind, we’re not going to be focused that much on the long-term future; instead, let’s just focus on the story!

