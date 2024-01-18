The Rookie season 6 spoilers: Could Niecy Nash-Betts appear?

Following the recent cancellation of The Rookie: Feds at ABC, is there any chance that the main character could still appear?

Well, let’s just start off here by saying the following: We understand why a lot of people out there would want to see Simone Clark again, or at least get another update on her character on the flagship The Rookie. After all, cancellations are often abrupt, and we also had a pretty substantial number of crossovers between the two shows.

However, the reality here often is that once a spin-off is canceled, the main show often avoids referencing it at all. That can often put viewers in the awkward position of reminding themselves that a series they love is no longer around. That’s a hard thing to swallow the vast majority of the time.

With this in mind, it’s fair to say that some of Niecy Nash-Betts’ comments on a potential return to TVLine do not come as much of a surprise here:

“[The Rookie: Feds] was one of my favorite jobs because it was one of my favorite casts I’ve ever worked with. But no I don’t think there are plans for that that I know of.”

If this does happen, clearly it would not be until some point far down the road — and you’ll have to have a lot of patience for that. (Conversely, you could be waiting forever.)

For the time being, we’re just going to continue to use our imagination and think that these characters are still out there. There’s nothing that stops us from doing that, regardless of what happened with the cancellation.

