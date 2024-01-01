The Rookie season 6 premiere: When to expect synopsis

If you are like us at the moment, you are pretty darn eager to get the season 6 premiere of The Rookie on ABC. We know that the show is slated to premiere on February 20 and with that, it’s our hope that we will have some other news to share before too long.

With this in mind, let’s go ahead and get to the following question: When are we going to get the synopsis for the first episode? Sure, seeing previews are nice, but there is something quite nice about getting some actual details when it comes to individual stories. These are not details you often get in video form.

The bad news for now is that if you are hoping for a lot of insight on all of this over the course of the next few weeks, you are probably going to be disappointed. Instead, we would advise you to keep your eyes peeled for something a little bit more substantial either at the end of the month or at the start of February.

Rest assured that in one way or another, ABC will be eager to get more news about the Nathan Fillion series out there. Even though they may have canceled The Rookie: Feds after a single season, that shouldn’t be any sort of indictment on how they feel about the original show. They still have faith in it, especially with it now in a solid timeslot and celebrating 100 episodes. You are going to get a reasonable amount of promotion — or, at least comparable to what you have seen with some other seasons in the past.

In the end, let’s just hope for a lot of action, plenty of drama, and some surprises sprinkled in. We’d say romance (especially with Bradford and Chen), but that’s an inevitable addition to any list.

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion on The Rookie, including a first-look promo for what is next

What are you most excited to see when it comes to the season 6 premiere for The Rookie?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to get some more news on what else is coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







