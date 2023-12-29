The Rookie season 6 promo packs drama, romance, more

ABC has unveiled a first look at The Rookie season 6 leading up to its return on Tuesday, February 20 — so what is front and center?

We do recognize that there were a lot of different ways that the powers-that-be at the network could have hyped up what lies ahead. They could have went from an approach of a singular story arc, or taken more of an ensemble approach and shown you a little bit of everyone. Based on what we have seen so far, they are going with the latter.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a first look at what lies ahead on this upcoming season, one that promises to give you a lot of action as Nolan and the other officers remain working to help people in the city. Meanwhile, you’ve got some romance coming for both Chen and Bradford as well as Nolan and Bailey. It’s pretty clear at this point that the writers are not shying away from any big ideas here, and they have to progress stories fast given that season 6 is shorter than some others that we’ve seen due to the industry strikes earlier this year.

So when will we get some more specifics about the actual episodes? It would be great to have that sooner rather than later, but a good bit of patience will actually be required. Our hope here is come early February a premiere synopsis will be out there, and that will prove at least useful to diehard fans looking to get more of a specific breakdown of what is next for certain characters in the mix.

Until then, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for a season that is as big and bold as any other we’ve seen.

