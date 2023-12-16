The Rookie season 6 spoilers: Big moments in 100th episode

If you were not aware already, The Rookie season 6 recently filmed its 100th episode –and the more we see about it, the more excited we are!

After all, we should really just start off by saying this: Doesn’t it make a lot of sense for there to be a huge moment within this episode? It is a milestone and with that, a great chance to celebrate a lot of the characters and how far they’ve come. Given that Nathan Fillion as John Nolan has been the clear lead from the beginning, doesn’t it make sense for him to have a big moment here in his personal life?

Based on a series of images shared on Instagram by cast member Mekia Cox, it certainly seems as though Nolan and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) are going to be tying the knot in this episode. That means it’s a great opportunity to see the rest of the cast come together and have a good time — though of course, there could also be a little bit of drama sprinkled in here, as well. Isn’t that what you have to expect with this show the vast majority of the time? We tend to think so.

To go along with the photos, here is some of what Cox had to say:

I am eternally grateful to the writers, producers, cast and crew for the constant kindness and the overflow of love I feel every single day on this show. From the very moment I walked on set for the first time back in Season 2 you welcomed me as one of your own and treated me as if I’d always been there. I am beyond grateful to be part of such a uniquely special group of people. Happy 100 my Rookie fam, your light continues to shine and I honestly love each and every one of you so so SO much.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Rookie now, including other discussions on the future and a series-regular promotion

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 6 over at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







