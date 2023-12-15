The Rookie season 6: Lisseth Chavez promoted to series regular

While this bit of news on The Rookie season 6 may not be altogether surprising, it is still news that we are very much happy to hear.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, Lisseth Chavez has been officially promoted to series regular after appearing in the bulk of season 5 as Officer Celina Juarez. It felt like the story was establishing her to be more of a full-time member of the team and now, we are 100% there!

This promotion also caps off a pretty busy stretch of time for this actress. After all, prior to joining The Rookie Chavez appeared in major roles on Legends of Tomorrow (gone far too soon) in addition to Chicago PD. Here, she is a part of a large ensemble that is hoping to continue to deliver big, engaging stories in the next batch of episodes.

When season 6 does premiere, we do think that it will come with its own fair share of challenges. How will it, plus many other shows, adapt following an extremely long period of time off the air? That is something to wonder about at present, just as it is also fair to wonder how we are going to see the world of the FBI cut off so quickly. Remember that with The Rookie: Feds being canceled, we can’t see the flagship show being that interested in reminding viewers of it.

The Rookie will be back on TV in the near year, and there are some cliffhangers from the end of last season that we expected to be revisited almost right away. Following that, we’re stoked to see what else is coming when it comes to Nolan and the rest of the show’s main characters.

