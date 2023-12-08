The Rookie season 6: Behind the scenes at 100th episode

For those who are not aware for whatever reason, The Rookie season 6 recently celebrated its 100th episode with a big event. Isn’t that an awesome occasion?

After all, let’s start things off here by reminding you of this first and foremost — there are not a lot of shows out there that make it anywhere close to this point! That’s especially in this era of fragmentation where it is harder than ever to find a large audience for any particular show. Yet, The Rookie has done it and for now, it does not appear as though there is an end in sight in the immediate future.

So while we do sit around and wait to see what the actual 100th episode entails, why not go ahead and share more behind the scenes? If you head over to Melissa O’Neil’s Instagram, you can see the actress go behind the scenes of the big 100th episode party, talking to some various cast members and having overall a really great time. We know that this can be a really serious show sometimes, so it was probably nice for everyone to have a rare moment or two to let loose and really embrace one another.

Of course, the hard thing for us at the moment is simply knowing that we are not going to be seeing new episodes of The Rookie until we get around to February. We know that this is a really long wait but at the same time, it does give ABC plenty of time to promote the show and all the good stuff that we’re going to have a chance to see here over time. Isn’t there something of value when it comes to that?

(One of the funniest things about O’Neil’s video is Tru Valentino acting like he was only stopping in for the party, a reference to the cliffhanger at the end of last season.)

