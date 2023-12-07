The Rookie season 6: Nathan Fillion, cast celebrate 100 episodes

We recognize that you are going to be waiting until February to see The Rookie season 6 premiere on ABC, but you don’t have to wait at all to see a celebration!

If you head over to TV Insider, you have a chance here to see Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, Melissa O’Neil, and several other cast members celebrate the 100th episode with a cake-cutting ceremony. This is tradition for shows that end up reaching this milestone, and it is absolutely still something worth celebrating.

Of course, it’s our hope that the 100th episode itself will contain a number of moments that really allow the show to reflect on its run, and it’s had a pretty wild journey when you think about! It has been able to withstand timeslot changes, going through a global health crisis, and also a natural evolution for a lot of its characters. We know that there is a big cliffhanger that needs to be addressed at the start of season 6 but after that, we will be able to see it get more into a natural rhythm.

In general, our feeling at the moment is that you’re going to see a lot of new footage for season 6 when we get into the new year. While it would be great to learn something more before that, we’re trying not to have any sort of unrealistic expectations. After all, where would that get us at the end of the day? We don’t think all that far, all things considered.

Just know this: We do believe that The Rookie is going to do everything that it can moving forward to really dive more into its roots. That means a little bit of humor, a lot of action, and a handful of emotional stories along the way.

