The Rookie season 6 episode count: Any current expectations?

Given that production is currently underway on The Rookie season 6, is it too much to be wondering about episode count? We don’t think so!

Across the board with hour-long dramas, it seems like most networks are angling for somewhere between 10 and 13 episodes. Why so few? Well, it took a long time for the studios and streamers to present writers and actors a fair deal, so the strikes went on for a substantial period of time.

With that being said, though, the strikes are now over and filming is underway — we just have to wait and see how many installments that produces. TVLine is reporting as of right now that ABC is still not confirming a number for the Nathan Fillion series, and that could be a function of one thing. The network may simply be waiting at the moment to see exactly how many stories can be put together in a limited period of time and from there, they will figure out better what they want the number here to be. There is still plenty of time to figure that out, even if the writers’ room already has a sense of the general shape of the season.

Personally, we anticipate that the shorter episode count this season will give The Rookie a chance to feel more serialized at times. It is easier to do this when you don’t have to worry about extending certain plots longer than they probably should be! John Nolan in particular is at a really interesting point in his career — will he really devote most of his life from here to trying to teach future officers the right way to go about their jobs? That seems like one direction that the series could head.

