The Rookie season 6 filming officially kicks off!

While a lot of major network shows will not start filming until after Thanksgiving, The Rookie is getting a jump on things.

In a post on Twitter today, show executive producer Alex Hawley confirmed that cameras are officially rolling on season 6 for the Nathan Fillion cop drama, helping them to further ensure that they have multiple episodes done long before the show comes back in the new year. Our feeling is that over the next 24-36 hours, the cast and crew can get a good chunk of work done before the Thanksgiving holiday, and then return to work soon after the fact.

Over the next several weeks, we would assume in general that there are going to be a wide array of various stories like this as productions do continue to roll forward following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Now that actors have a fair deal, the priority is going to be to move rather efficiently on a number of shows to get them on at some point between January and March. The bulk of these shows will have episode orders within the 10-13 range, and that’s at least enough to tell some meaningful arcs.

When it comes to The Rookie in particular, we’re sure that the writers have some plans to move forward and give Nolan, Chen, Bradford, and everyone else some unique storylines. This season will not have crossovers following the cancellation of the Feds spin-off show, but we do tend to think the stakes will be high and there will be some notable guest stars over time. We know that Fillion also has a role in the upcoming Superman: Legacy movie, but we tend to think that could either be shot after this season or something will be worked out behind the scenes.

For now, it certainly does not seem as though The Rookie is losing its star — there’s still a lot to look forward to!

