Saturday Night Live promo highlights The Bear star Ayo Edebiri

This weekend, a new episode of Saturday Night Live is airing, and it’s huge news for fans of The Bear and Ayo Edebiri. She is making her hosting debut!

Over the past two years, there’s no questioning that the actress has had a real breakout in the industry, appearing in both comedies and dramas alike while also voicing animated roles. We do tend to think that she’ll be game for just about anything here, and that’s going to be a big part of the fun!

If you head over here right now, you can see a first-look promo for this upcoming episode, one that features Ayo trying to do her best in order to get a restless cast hyped up. Remember that this is the third show in three weeks for SNL — typically, after this we get a brief hiatus for a week or two. Here, Edebiri tries to encourage them by saying that 100 million people are going to watch (unlikely), and by claiming that the show is going to air immediately following the Super Bowl (wrong move).

So what actually gets the cast raring to go? The fact that Jennifer Lopez is going to serve as the musical guest. She, unlike Ayo, has been a part of SNL in the past, and has done so in a wide array of different capacities. We wouldn’t be shocked if we see her cameo in a sketch or two.

When are we going to see Ayo back as Sydney?

Our feeling for now is that The Bear could return to Hulu later this year — for now, we at least know that filming is slated to begin later this month. We’ll take whatever news we can along the way.

Do you think we’ll see a spoof on The Bear during Saturday Night Live this weekend?

