Death and Other Details season 1 episode 5: Another clue?

Do you want another small clue as to Death and Other Details season 1 episode 5 prior to it airing on Hulu next week? Sometimes, one word can very much mean a great deal and clearly, this is something that the folks at Hulu are going for right now.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a captioned scene from episode 4 that is meant to be a clue — if you look closely, there are extra letters in the captions that when put together, spell out the word “envy.”

What exactly does this mean? Well, it could represent a couple of different things. In the present, you could argue that this is a reference to Winnie. Based on what we saw in episode 4, it seems as though she is the killer of Keith and/or Danny — but did she do this of her own accord? She has been referenced at this point as a follower of a mysterious Viktor Sams, and the whole idea here seems to be all about getting revenge on people who are more wealthy and treat the poor like dirt.

Are things more complicated than this, though? We tend to think so, and envy can be expressed in a number of different ways. We are certainly of the belief that Danny may have been inching ever closer to some sort of information about the truth and/or Sams; with that, it made sense to have him taken out at this particular point. We are worried about that; in general, we are worried that someone else is going to be killed off before we reach the end of this story. How can we not be, given that Sams could be very well on this boat?

What do you most want to see moving into Death and Other Details season 1 episode 5?

Do you have any theories as to who all could be roped into the Viktor Sams scheme? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

