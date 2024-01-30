Death and Other Details season 1 episode 5: Who is Viktor Sams?

As you prepare to check out Death and Other Details season 1 episode 5 on Hulu next week, there is a lot you should be thinking about. What’s one of the big ones? Well, let’s put that in relatively simple terms: Trying to learn more of the truth about Viktor Sams.

On the surface, here is what we know: This was the name attached to getting the supplies together to kill Imogene Scott’s mother so many years ago. However, since that time Rufus has been unable to really track down any further information. Episode 5, titled “Exquisite,” could be an opportunity for that to change — or, if nothing else, to see more locations beyond just the boat.

Want to get a few more details now about Death and Other Details season 1 episode 5? Then go ahead and check out the attached synopsis:

Who is Viktor Sams? Imogene and Sunil pursue a lead in Malta, while Rufus teams up with Leila and Teddy.

What are Imogene and Sunil going to be able to track down? Our interest in the latter character is tied mostly to the fact that he’s extremely resourceful, and clearly has a number of secrets of his own. Also, these two are able to seemingly understand each other on a deep level, which isn’t something that is always easy to do after a short period of time.

We do think there’s a good chance that we are going to get a few more clues about the murderer over the course of this episode … but we also hardly expect for there to be answers. That’s something that will probably be saved for either the finale or some point close to it.

