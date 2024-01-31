Criminal Record season 1 episode 6: About Hegarty’s daughter

Next week on Apple TV+ you will see Criminal Record season 1 episode 6 and for now, let’s begin with a big reminder: We are close to the end of the show! There are only a tiny handful of episodes remaining and with that, we hope that every single one of these covers a lot of ground.

So what is at the center of “Beehive” next week? Well, let’s just say that it is somewhat interesting that after having June Lenker’s family in the focus for episode 5, we are going to see a shift over to one Daniel Hegarty.

Want to go ahead and learn a little bit more? Then be sure to check out the full Criminal Record season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

A shocking revelation compels Hegarty to find his daughter. June uncovers a game-changing piece of evidence.

Given just how close we are to the end of this season, isn’t this the perfect time for a lot of these game-changing pieces to come out? At the very least, we do tend to think so. Our hope in general here is that with each passing moment, we will be one step closer to getting justice. However, we’re also intensely well-aware of the fact that Criminal Record is not guaranteeing some sort of peaceful ending for any of its characters. There is a chance that Daniel ends this show without facing any consequences that we would want, and the best thing that we can do in advance is just try to be prepared with that in mind. Also, of course, hope that June does not get in any way punished for doing the right thing.

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Record season 1 episode 6 when it arrives on Apple TV+ next week?

