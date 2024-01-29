Criminal Record season 1 episode 5 video: Latest on June’s son

As we prepare to see Criminal Record season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ tomorrow night, what is happening to June Lenker’s son? Well, let’s just say that Jacob could find himself in a really difficult position and strangely, for something that is not even his fault.

If you were not worried about what’s happening around Cush Jumbo’s character before, let’s put it this way: You really should be.

If you head over to TV Insider, you can see a sneak preview for the upcoming episode where Jacob is brought in, but not necessarily charged, with intent to supply. He denied any wrongdoing, but he still had his DNA taken and was put through a traumatic experience.

So, was June’s son set up? Let’s just put it this way: We know that Daniel Hegarty is doing whatever he can in order to ensure that she backs off of what happened to Adelaide Burrows. If trying to ruin her career was not good enough, why wouldn’t he consider finding a way to wreck her family instead? We aren’t going to sit here and say that we are surprised about any of this, mostly because it is a hard thing to be surprised. It could put her in a far more precarious position where she has to raise some particularly big questions here when it comes to her future.

Ultimately, we tend to think that June is going to figure things out, at least one way or another, by the time we get to the end of this episode. Let’s hope that the conclusion feels somewhat satisfactory and then some.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

