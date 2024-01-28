Criminal Record season 1 episode 5 run time, expectations

In just a matter of a couple of days, you will have a chance to see Criminal Record season 1 episode 5 — one that should prove pivotal. After all, it feels like June Lenker is getting closer to finding some legitimate evidence about Errol Mathis’ innocence — after all, remember that Mustafa seems to be able to supply an actual alibi!

What are the problems? Well, consider them twofold here. First and foremost, you have the issue of Mustafa not being willing to share a lot of information. Also, you have Daniel continuing to breathe down June’s neck, and it seems like there is some danger that could be hitting close to home for Cush Jumbo’s character.

For those who have not heard just yet, “Possession with Intent” is the title for the upcoming episode, and it will be running for just 43 minutes. That does make it shorter than some of the other installments that are out there for the show. The synopsis is short (if you haven’t seen it already), but effective:

June’s personal life suffers collateral damage when her son is targeted.

Will this potential damage cause some serious problems for her? Absolutely, but we also do still tend to think we are going to see her keep fighting. The fact that she is facing so many problems at this point should be a pretty clear reminder that she is getting closer and closer to the truth. As for what that is, we’ll have to wait and see — it does feel like Daniel is very involved in whatever happened around Adelaide Burrows’ death. He may be directly involved; or, he may just be involved in the cover-up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

