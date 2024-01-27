Criminal Record season 1 episode 5: When will truth come out?

As many of you are more than likely aware, Criminal Record season 1 episode 5 is coming to Apple TV+ in a few days. We are at the halfway point in the season and because of that, we’re perhaps more eager than ever before to get some sort of answers.

So, are we about to get them? We obviously want to know who killed Adelaide Burrows but, beyond all that, we are equally interested in learning why Daniel Hegarty has been covering it up for all of this time. When are we going to get some answers?

Well, the thing to remember with a show like Criminal Record is rather simple: They want to keep you in suspense for as long as humanly possible, as it is the thing that fundamentally makes the most sense at the end.

For us personally, we would say the following: It would be fascinating to at least learn some of the truth about Adelaide’s death and the potential cover-up in episode 7, mostly to lay the groundwork for some other great stuff moving into episode 8. Isn’t there something quite fascinating about being able to explore something more? We personally tend to think so. Also, even if we learn the truth, there is no guarantee that Daniel or anyone else would face consequences for putting Errol Mathis away.

We’ll go ahead and say now that a likely scenario when it comes to this show is quite simple: That we do see June find a way to get justice for Errol but, at the same time, Daniel faces no consequences of his own, even if he deserves it. We’ve just seen enough of this show already to know that this is a cruel world, and characters often do not meet the fair reactions to what they’ve done.

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Record season 1 episode 5?

