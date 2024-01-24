Criminal Record season 1 episode 5: June’s son is targeted

As you prepare to see Criminal Record season 1 episode 5 over on Apple TV+ next week, what more can we say about the story?

Well, we should begin here by noting that when it comes to June Lenker, everything could be going from bad to worse. She’s already suffered professionally as a result of what she’s done looking into the death of Adelaide Burrows. She’s also felt some heat as a result of Daniel Hegarty intentionally out-flanking her in the case of Isaac’s shoot. Now, things are about to get even worse; not only that, but her own son could be involved.

We should note that the title for season 1 episode 5 is “Possession with Intent.” The synopsis below gives you a smaller sense of what lies ahead:

June’s personal life suffers collateral damage when her son is targeted.

This could be the most emotional episode that we’ve seen for Cush Jumbo’s character and yet, at the same time, also the most intense. Things are going to escalate — that is something that is clear. It also feels obvious that Lenker is doing everything that she can in order to stop Daniel and his team; yet, there is going to be a huge cost that goes along with it. Just about every single person in her life could be targeted.

Will all of this work in order to get Errol Mathis freed? That is the big question, and we are still doing our best to be hopeful. Yet, achieving success at the end of the day here is going to be so much easier said than done. There are far more people working against June that for her.

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Record season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

