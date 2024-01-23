Criminal Record season 1 episode 4 video: Another confession

As we get ourselves prepared to see Criminal Record season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+ in just a matter of hours, one thing feels clear. The dynamic between June Lenker and Daniel Hegarty continues to be front and center, and there is a push and pull here where one constantly thinks they are outflanking the other.

If there is one thing that we know Peter Capaldi’s character wants perhaps more so than anything else, it is that June will stop her investigation into what happened to Adelaide Burrows. Errol Morris confessed, it has been years, and there is no real proof that he did not commit murder. Can you really walk a confession back?

Well, the latest sneak preview for this upcoming episode is mostly interesting because of one simple factor: Confessions themselves. If you head over to Paste Magazine, you can see more of what we are talking about here as Daniel asks June a series of questions about a 17-year old who confessed after being charged with attempted murder. Were they believable? He puts on the appearance of a good cop asking the important questions, but you can also see some of what his endgame here really was. Clearly, he wanted to indicate why this person may have confessed, including the chance at a reduced sentence later on. He is, perhaps not that discretely, trying to explain why Errol did the same in the past.

Of course, Hegarty thinks that he is the smartest guy in the role, and also is under the belief that June cannot see through him. We wouldn’t be sure of that, given that she is both smart and also incredibly capable at the same time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

